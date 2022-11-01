AusDoc is a community platform that allows doctors to connect and collaborate with colleagues across the medical profession as well as keeping them informed with the latest news, clinical updates and education.
At Australian Doctor Group, we are committed to protecting your personal information. That’s why we’ve put together this policy. It explains in simple terms what kind of personal information we collect, how we use it (including times we may need to disclose that information), and controls that you have over your personal information. This policy has been designed in compliance with the Australian Privacy Principles (APPs) and related Australian privacy laws.
This policy applies to the Australian Doctor Group Pty Ltd ABN 94 615 959 914 (ADG) which provides access to the AusDoc offerings, available at https://www.ausdoc.com.au/, https://www.ausdocjobs.com.au/, and via the native AusDoc app (Platform).
“ADG”, “we” or “us” in the Terms includes ADG, its directors, officers, employees and agents.
“Account” means any user account/profile you establish to access the Platform or any aspect of the Platform.
“customer”, “client”, “user”, “you” “audience” or any grammatical variation of these words is a reference to any person who uses the Platform or Services.
“Services” means the provision of the Platform, along with any user account/profile, offerings, features or additional services which we may make available to you from time to time across any of our digital properties.
“Subscription fee” means any fee payable for a user with a registered user account/profile.
“user account” or “profile” is your personalised account to access additional Services, including, but not limited to, the ability to: gain access to and use the Platform; upload information to the Platform in a manner which identifies you as the originator of the information (e.g., photos, contact details, education, expertise and professional interests, listing in our professional directory); create and participate in groups on the Platform; view user generated content including content and feeds on the Platform; and correspond with other users and receive correspondence from them by means of our Services.
“user-generated content” means any information available on the Platform or through our Services which was provided by a registered user account or profile of the Platform.
Personal information is information or an opinion about an identified individual or an individual who is reasonably identifiable, whether the information or opinion is true or not, or recorded in some way.
Due to legal requirements relating to some of the information that is shared or required from you, and the need for trust and transparency at the core of our Services, it isn’t practical in general for ADG to deal with individuals who do not use their real name in relation to the Services that we provide. You do have the option to use the Services anonymously, but your user experience will be significantly reduced.
We collect personal information from you when you give it to us to effectively deliver our Services to you. We have explained the way we handle this information in the “Use and disclosure of personal information” section below.
The type of personal information we collect depends upon your relationship with us. If you access the Platform or engage with us in any way, you may need to prove your identity, and in some cases, the law requires you to do so. If you wish to receive communications from us about our products and Services, we will require your contact information to provide this service.
We will inform you at or before the time of collection, about the types of organisations that we may disclose your personal information to.
To register to access the Platform you must select from a list of “roles” that may include, but are not limited to: Medical Professional; Allied Health; Medical Student; Pharma employee; or Other, and provide the following accurate information:
(i) Your real name;
(ii) Your email address;
(iii) A password selected by you;
(iv) A contact number;
(v) If you are registering as a “Medical Professional”, your AHPRA number or other medical professional registration identification (including proof of your medical registration if required);
(vi) If you are registering as an “Allied Health”, “Medical Student”, “Pharma employee” or “Other”, evidence, to our reasonable satisfaction, confirming that you fall within that category of user account/profile;
(vii) Bank account details to pay Subscription fees (where applicable); and
(viii) Such other information as we may reasonably require of you from time to time.
We may also collect personal information from information that you provide in response to an event displayed in an events directory that may be hosted on the Platform from time to time (where such directory may include a list of third-party organised events and conferences).
Less often we might collect personal information about you in connection with a commercial trading account or financing arrangement through, for example, our contact and advertising enquiries form (e.g., for advertising sales). Such information might include bank records, credit card statements and credit reporting information, particularly if you’re intending to enter into the arrangement in your own name. We will provide you with more detailed information about exactly how this type of information will be used and who it may be disclosed to prior to collection.
At times we may also collect personal information for quality and improvement purposes, such as voice recordings made to our call centre and customer satisfaction surveys generated through interactions with the Platform.
We use third-party tools (including, but not limited to, Pendo, Marketo, OptiMonk, Google Analytics and Google Ad manager) to operate the Platform and to provide our Services for an enhanced user experience.
We will take reasonable steps to de-identify data as required by the Australian Privacy Principles.
Where the Platform transitions you to a third party for the purposes of formally identifying you to provision their service, we facilitate and support the acceptance of their consent terms and conditions to ensure full transparency and upfront knowledge of how your data will be handled.
We will only use and/or disclose your personal information for the purpose that it was collected, or a related purpose that’s within your reasonable expectations when providing our Services to you. For example, we may provide your personal information while delivering our Services to you, to:
Some of these third parties may be located overseas. We will take reasonable steps to ensure that any internationally located third parties do not breach Australian privacy law when using or disclosing your personal information.
Where it is within our control, we will impose requirements on these entities for using or disclosing personal information that is at least as restrictive as those required by Australian privacy law.
Where we have obtained your consent to do so, we may use or disclose your personal information, including your contact details, to provide you with information about products and services (including those of third parties) which we consider may be of interest to you. We may also provide your details to other organisations (such as those listed above) for marketing purposes. From time to time we (or other organisations that we have disclosed your personal information to) may telephone or send you direct marketing material. Your right to opt out of direct marketing communications is set out below.
We will only provide your personal information to other third parties not listed here where we specifically make such a request and you specifically consent.
Where you have consented, we may contact you by mail, SMS, telephone, email or online to inform you about new products and services, promotions, offers, newsletters, customer surveys competitions and the like. We may also engage third parties to do this on our behalf. You can always “opt-out” of direct marketing communications. If you do not want to be contacted for marketing purposes, you do not have to wait to be contacted. Simply contact our Privacy Officer (details below) to advise us and we will make every effort to meet your request as soon as is practicable.
Cookies are pieces of information that a website transfers to your computer’s hard disk for record keeping purposes. Most web browsers are set to accept cookies. We use cookies to make your use of the Platform and our Services as convenient as possible. Cookies in and of themselves do not personally identify users, although they do identify a user’s browser. Cookies are useful for us to estimate our number of users and determine overall traffic patterns through the Platform.
If you do not wish to receive any cookies or similar technologies, you may adjust your browser settings. This may mean however, that you will not be able to take full advantage of the Platform or our Services, including that we will not be able to personalise your experience on the Platform each time you visit, and you will need to log on each time you visit.
We use Google Analytics and Snowplow features (including Google Remarketing, Google Display Network Impression Reporting, the DoubleClick Campaign Manager and Google Analytics Demographics and Interest Reporting) on the Platform. We, and some third parties (including Google), use both first-party and third-party cookies to record standard internet traffic information to optimise ad selection based on age, gender, interests and past visits to the Platform; evaluate your interactions with ad services on the Platform; and serve targeted advertising on sites across the Internet.
We, and some third parties (including Google), also use first-party and third-party cookies to optimise advertising on the Platform.
Importantly, we do not combine the anonymous information collected through Google Analytics with personal information.
To opt out of these features at any time, we advise that you change your Google Ads Settings by clicking here. Alternatively, you can opt out of a third party vendor’s use of cookies by visiting the Network Advertising Initiative opt-out page.
Once we have collected your personal information, we’ll take reasonable steps to ensure it is protected against misuse, loss, interference, unauthorised access, modification and disclosure. We do this in a variety of ways, including maintaining physical security of paper and electronic data stores (such as locks, security systems) and appropriate computer and network security (such as firewalls, user identification policies, encryption, password controls). Your personal information is stored and held securely by third party data storage providers used by ADG within Australia in compliance with Australian privacy laws.
If ADG becomes aware of a data breach in relation to your personal information, we will notify you and manage the breach in compliance with Australian privacy laws.
We will take reasonable steps to destroy any personal information in our possession that is no longer needed, provided there is no law requiring us to retain it. Wherever required by law, we will take reasonable steps to de-identify any personal information that we retain in our possession.
We have processes in place to make sure that your personal information is accurate and up to date. We welcome your requests to access and/or correct information that we hold about you. We also facilitate edit functionality for profile information on the Platform which allows you to modify and change fields to reflect your present situation.
You may access a copy of all data you have created on this Platform. To request such a copy, visit the following page on the Platform [insert URL] and follow the steps set out on that page. You may also make a request to access information that we hold about you, by simply contacting our Privacy Officer (details below).
To make a request to correct information that we hold about you (if you are not able to correct it via the existing edit functionality on the Platform), please email [email protected].
For more information about our privacy practices, make a complaint or lodge a request under this policy, please contact:
The Privacy Officer
Australian Doctor Group Pty Limited
Phone: +612 8484 0888
Email: [email protected]
Mail: Australian Doctor Group Pty Limited,
PO Box Q116
Queen Victoria Building
Sydney NSW 1230
We will endeavour to respond to your request or complaint within 30 days. If you are not satisfied with our response, you may take your complaint to the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.